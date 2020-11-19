DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LaBRIE Reveals Players And Musical Direction On Forthcoming Solo Album (Video)

Dream Theater's James LaBrie is working on a new solo album. He recently took to Twitter with the following message:

"Started tracking a new solo album. This is not with Matt Guillory and company. That will happen but not at this point in time. This album is with another fine musician from Scotland. I’ll reveal his identity soon enough. We’re both very psyched with the tunes. Stay tuned."

LaBrie recently guested on The Everyman Podcast for a conversation about the new Dream Theater live album, Distant Memories, and he also offered an update on his next solo record., revealing it is a collaboration with Eden's Curse bassist Paul Logue. It will also feature LaBrie's son, Chance, on drums.

LaBrie: "I had all these ideas, he was throwing me his ideas, and we put together nine songs. It's all acoustically driven. A lot of people are (saying) 'Hey, I'm excited about your new solo album,' and I'm sure everyone's thinking what I do with Matt Guillory all the time. This has nothing to do with that. That's a completely other different band, so to speak. I told Paul from the beginning I want it to be, first and foremost, what I'm feeding him musically or melodically is all gonna stem from the acoustic guitar, and then vice versa. Now we have keyboards coming in. He plays bass and guitar, and I had to call my other favorite guitar player in the world... well, John's (Petrucci / Dream Theater) my favorite, and then my other favorite guitar player is Marco Sfogli. So, Marco's gonna be playing on this as well, and already I can tell you guys, the solos this guy is doing acoustically are gonna blow your mind. This guy's just so freakin' talented."

LaBrie's previous solo album, Impermanent Resonance, was released in 2013 and featured a line-up including himself, Sfogli, Matt Guillory (keyboards), Ray Riendeau (bass) and Peter Wildoer (drums, extreme vocals).