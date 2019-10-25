DRESS THE DEAD Reveals New Video for Emotionally-Charged Single "You Only Get Off When I Cry"

Bay Area-based metal band Dress The Dead has revealed a new video for the cathartic song, "You Only Get Off When I Cry".

"This song hits home particularly hard for me," says vocalist Kayla Dixon. "When writing the lyrics for 'You Only Get Off When I Cry', it seemed more as if another part of me had completely taken over the process. That part of me said, 'I'm in control now,' and I had no other choice but to flow with what it was trying to tell me."

The 23-year-old vocalist is the newest addition to Dress The Dead, which was originally formed by former Forbidden and Spiral Arms guitarist Craig Locicero in 2017 along with The Haunted vocalist Peter Dolving. After Dolving's departure and the ensuing struggle to find a suitable replacement, the young vocalist, who also fronts the band Witch Mountain, reached out to Locicero and recorded sample vocals for the song "1969". From that point forward, Dress The Dead's lineup was complete.

Also featuring guitarist Mikey Rowan (Insolence), bassist James Walker (Manmade God) and drummer Mark Hernandez (Forbidden), the collective pedigree of Dress The Dead lends itself to a sound that is anthemic and soulful, as well as accessible.

The video for "You Only Get Off When I Cry" was directed by Mike Sloat and the track was produced by Machine Head's Robb Flynn, who says, "'You Only Get Off When I Cry' blew me away the first time I heard it. The groove was so hard. Kayla dug down deep to come up with lyrics about a disturbing subject matter, and delivered it with a vocal performance that was quite frankly jaw dropping!"

Kayla Dixon adds, "When we entered the studio with Robb Flynn to record this one, the song was completely different and the lyrics were vague at best. Robb really inspired me to bring specificity to my suffering. So, I sat down and let the darkness consume me. This song is one last purge of all the negativity I've encountered in my life from childhood and through my adult life. We chose to release this song with the highest hopes that it reaches someone who needs to hear its message. If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233."

In live news, Dress The Dead will perform at The Ivy Room in Albany, CA on October 26th.