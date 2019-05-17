DRUDKH Reissue Forgotten Legends, Handful Of Stars, Eternal Turn Of The Wheel Albums On Vinyl

Ukrainian black metal icons Drudkh have reissued three LPs that have been out of print for nearly a decade - Forgotten Legends, Handful Of Stars, and Eternal Turn Of The Wheel through Season Of Mist. Each LP is now available in black as well as brand new colors at this location.

Forgotten Legends (2003):

As a rule within the black metal scene many followers always consider any band’s first album to be the best. This also applies to Drudkh as they created their trademark Slavonic pagan metal sound with Forgotten Legends, which embraces epic folk-influenced melodies and creates cinematic and luxuriant atmospheres charged with melancholy. To this day, the three epic tracks are regarded as one of the highlights of the pagan black metal genre. With Forgotten Legends, the acclaimed beginning of Drudkh is finally available in a carefully re-mastered and improved version with additional artwork.

The reprinted Forgotten Legends LP is available worldwide in black as well as a limited-edition transparent red, for which there are only 300 copies. It features different cover art than the CD.

Handful Of Stars (2010):

Expectations are soaring as pagan black metal legend Drudkh unleash Handful Of Stars. Their eighth album once again lives up to the Ukrainians’ expressed values of individualism and self-improvement. Although the band preserve their unique sound, they move into a more atmospheric and progressive direction. This ties in well with the meandering paths Drudkh took on each new release. As on their prior releases Microcosmos (2009), Drudkh delve into nature mysticism, legends, and history – this time mainly inspired by the Ukrainian poets Oleksa Stefanovych and Svyatoslav Gordynskyj.

The reprinted Handful Of Stars LPs are available worldwide in black and a limited-edition run of gold, for which there are only 300 copies.

Eternal Turn Of The Wheel (2012):

Drudkh have written one of the most successful underground black metal stories with their previous eight albums. Eternal Turn Of The Wheel witnesses the Ukrainians returning to their atmospheric black roots, which are most loved by their dedicated following around the globe. Gone are the progressive elements characterizing their previous release, Handful Of Stars (2010). This masterpiece owes more to their cult debut, Forgotten Legends (2003) and the cinematic soundscapes of Autumn Aurora (2004) with some of the traditional influences rising on The Swan Road (2005). Fans of the slightly progressive Blood In Our Wells (2006) will also find their moments. Like the partly acoustic Songs Of Grief And Solitude (2006), Eternal Turn Of The Wheel offers a more melodic approach as the harsh Estrangement (2007) and ties in well with the widely acclaimed Microcosmos (2009) album. Drudkh offer Slavonic heathen metal at its best and the perfect soundtrack of winter.

The reprinted Eternal Turn Of The Wheel LP is available worldwide in black as well as a limited-edition printing of gold, for which there are only 300 copies.