DRUIDS Release Eerie Music Video For "Shivast"

Des Moines, Iowa-based psychedelic/stoner metal trio Druids recently released their new album, Monument, via The Company KC. Get it via Bandcamp, with exclusive multi-colored vinyl also available via The Company KC, here.

Today the band releases the second music video, this time for the sludge anthem "Shivast". Watch the eerie Kristian Day-directed music video below.

Vocalist/bassist Drew Rauch says about the track: "This is the climax of our story on Monument - facing your fears head on and confronting your issues."

Vocalist/guitarist Luke Rauch adds, "'Shivast' is about a journey through the afterlife. In this story and in the video, a young woman is processing emotions and experiences she is missing due to her untimely death. She encounters guides and oracles on her path to enlightenment."

Tracklisting:

“New Breath”

“Iron Healer”

“Mirrors Of Trigon”

“The Whip”

“Shivast”

“Shivast” video:

“Mirrors Of Trigon” lyric video:

(Photo by: Suzanne Corum-Rich)