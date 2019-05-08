DRUIDS Release Eerie Music Video For "Shivast"
May 8, 2019, an hour ago
Des Moines, Iowa-based psychedelic/stoner metal trio Druids recently released their new album, Monument, via The Company KC. Get it via Bandcamp, with exclusive multi-colored vinyl also available via The Company KC, here.
Today the band releases the second music video, this time for the sludge anthem "Shivast". Watch the eerie Kristian Day-directed music video below.
Vocalist/bassist Drew Rauch says about the track: "This is the climax of our story on Monument - facing your fears head on and confronting your issues."
Vocalist/guitarist Luke Rauch adds, "'Shivast' is about a journey through the afterlife. In this story and in the video, a young woman is processing emotions and experiences she is missing due to her untimely death. She encounters guides and oracles on her path to enlightenment."
Tracklisting:
“New Breath”
“Iron Healer”
“Mirrors Of Trigon”
“The Whip”
“Shivast”
“Shivast” video:
“Mirrors Of Trigon” lyric video:
(Photo by: Suzanne Corum-Rich)