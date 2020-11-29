Drum Legend CARMINE APPICE Revisits ROD STEWART Classic “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” With New Reggae Version

Iconic rock drummer and composer Carmine Appice has joined forces with one of the most in-demand multi-instrumentalists, Fernando Perdomo to create an infectious remake of the Rod Stewart megahit, “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The Appice Perdomo redux of the song is driven by a pulsating reggae rhythm and a guitar melody line which makes the track work as an instrumental.

The new version of the song was released this week and can be streamed on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Pandora, Amazon, Instagram, YouTube, Tidal, iHeartRadio, and other platforms.

The icon disco-flavored pop hit hit #1 around the world as the lead track from Rod Stewart’s 1978 album Blondes Have More Fun, (which was #1 on the Billboard album charts for four weeks). Co-written by Stewart, Appice and Duane Hitchings, the song was originally written as a goof on the disco-era lounge lizards portrayed in films like Saturday Night Fever. Its popularity is credited with further fueling the great sexual revolution of the ‘70s.

Says Appice: “This version of Sexy reggae was inspired by the days when playing live with Rod we did a reggae thing in ‘Maggie May.’ I love reggae and thought ‘Sexy’ would be great as a reggae vibe.”

“Who does not love ‘Do You Think I'm Sexy?’” asks Perdomo. “In these crazy times a song like this is much needed to bring back that feeling you get dancing or roller skating to this evergreen masterpiece. I am honored Carmine asked me to help him update this song for today. The melody is magical and it really translated well to the reggae genre. I hope listening to this song is the best five minutes of your day.”

Carmine Appice has been a staple on rock scene since his debut with Vanilla Fudge in 1967. He has also fronted a number of successful rock acts such as Cactus, Blue Murder, and King Kobra. He formed Beck, Bogert & Appice in 1972 with Jeff Beck and Tim Bogert and was the long time drummer for both Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, whom he co-wrote “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy,” and “Young Turks” with. Fernando Perdomo is an established west coast session musician and solo recording artist, who has worked with Eric Clapton, Fiona Apple, Beck, Neil Young, Dave Kerzner, and was recently featured on the acclaimed music documentary, Echo In The Canyon.