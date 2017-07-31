Drummer BRENT FITZ Joins THE GENE SIMMONS BAND For Upcoming Tour Dates
July 31, 2017, 36 minutes ago
Having just completed two shows in The UK behind the kit for Monster Truck, drummer Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque) has joined The Gene Simmons Band and can be seen on stage at the following upcoming shows:
August
11 - Mahnoment Casino - Mahnoment, MN
12 - North Star Mohegan Resort - Bowler, WI
25 - The Colosseum at Ceasars - Windsor, ON
26 - Chicago Wizard World - Chicago, IL
27 - Chicago Wizard World - Chicago, IL
September
8 - American Music Theater - Lancaster, PA
21 - Matter.ngo Concert - Minneapolis, MN
23 - Edmonton Expo - Edmonton, AB
24 - Edmonton Expo - Edmonton, AB
October
15 - Loud Park Festival - Tokyo, Japan
17 - Osaka Zepp - Osaka, Japan
21 - Festival Scream Bolivia at Teatro al Aire Libre - La Paz, Bolivia
24 - Estadio Malvinas - Buenos Aires, Argentina
26 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile
28 - Northside Festival - Monterrey, Mexico
30 - Pepsi Centre - Mexico City, Mexico
November
1 - Lynn Auditorium - Boston, MA
11 - Rhode Island Comic Con - Rhode Island, NY
12 - Rhode Island Comic Con - Rhode Island, NY
17 - Austin Wizard World Con - Austin, TX
18 - Austin Wizard World Con - Austin, TX
In other news, Brent Fitz is also headed to Germany with Phil X from Bon Jovi, "for a couple days at the end of August in between Gene Simmons dates. Busy. Whew."