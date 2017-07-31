Drummer BRENT FITZ Joins THE GENE SIMMONS BAND For Upcoming Tour Dates

Having just completed two shows in The UK behind the kit for Monster Truck, drummer Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque) has joined The Gene Simmons Band and can be seen on stage at the following upcoming shows:

August

11 - Mahnoment Casino - Mahnoment, MN

12 - North Star Mohegan Resort - Bowler, WI

25 - The Colosseum at Ceasars - Windsor, ON

26 - Chicago Wizard World - Chicago, IL

27 - Chicago Wizard World - Chicago, IL

September

8 - American Music Theater - Lancaster, PA

21 - Matter.ngo Concert - Minneapolis, MN

23 - Edmonton Expo - Edmonton, AB

24 - Edmonton Expo - Edmonton, AB

October

15 - Loud Park Festival - Tokyo, Japan

17 - Osaka Zepp - Osaka, Japan

21 - Festival Scream Bolivia at Teatro al Aire Libre - La Paz, Bolivia

24 - Estadio Malvinas - Buenos Aires, Argentina

26 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

28 - Northside Festival - Monterrey, Mexico

30 - Pepsi Centre - Mexico City, Mexico

November

1 - Lynn Auditorium - Boston, MA

11 - Rhode Island Comic Con - Rhode Island, NY

12 - Rhode Island Comic Con - Rhode Island, NY

17 - Austin Wizard World Con - Austin, TX

18 - Austin Wizard World Con - Austin, TX

In other news, Brent Fitz is also headed to Germany with Phil X from Bon Jovi, "for a couple days at the end of August in between Gene Simmons dates. Busy. Whew."



