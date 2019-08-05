Drummer BRENT FITZ Leaves SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Tour For Emergency Surgery

"Unfortunately I’ve had to leave the current SMKC tour due to emergency surgery for a detached retina," states drummer Brent Fitz. "It leaves me heartbroken to not be able to play the last week of shows. I will miss everyone but just know that the mighty Shane Gaalaas has come to save the day on drums!"

Shane Gaalaas plays alongside Brent Fitz, Todd Kerns and Cory Churko in the all-Canadian cover band, Toque. Of course, Todd is the bass player for SMKC, and Cory recently filled in for rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris, when he had to step away from the Living The Dream Tour for personal reasons.

BraveWords sends our best wishes and positive thoughts to Brent for a successful operation and speedy recovery.

Remaining dates on the Living The Dream Tour are as listed:

August

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Theater

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

10 - Maryland Heights, MO - KSHE Pig Roast

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

13 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Living The Dream Tour captures the band’s incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London’s legendary Hammersmith Apollo. Living The Dream Tour will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio, worldwide on September 20th. An extremely limited amount of signed copies will be available while supplies last; to purchase the Living The Dream Tour, visit slashonline.com.

Watch an extended trailer below:

Living The Dream Tour features Slash & Co. roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash’s solo albums. The set includes “Call Of The Wild” “Driving Rain,” “By The Sword,” “Back From Cali,” “Starlight,” “World On Fire” and “Anastasia.” There’s a searing live version of “Shadow Life,” as well as “We Are All Gonna Die” and “Doctor Alibi,” during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns.

Slash tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock ‘n’ roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric,” Slash states. “I just love it…London kicks ass.”

DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature: Live In London mini-documentary, including interview with Slash and Myles, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Halo"

"Standing In The Sun"

"Ghost"

"Back From Cali"

"My Antidote"

"Serve You Right"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

"Shadow Life"

"We’re All Gonna Die"

"Doctor Alibi"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Wicked Stone"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Driving Rain"

"By The Sword"

"Nightrain"

"Starlight"

"You’re A Lie"

"World On Fire"

"Avalon"

"Anastasia"

“Anastasia” video: