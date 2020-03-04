Drummer CHRIS SLADE Says He Has Had "No Indication" That He's No Longer In AC/DC; Video

Back in August 2018, news came down that AC/DC, along with vocalist Brian Johnson, had been working at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver with engineer Mike Fraser - who mixed and engineered the band's last three albums (Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock Or Bust). Photos of Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, and guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were shot outside the studio, suggesting the band were at work on new music. Shortly after, a photo surfaced featuring Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams, alongside Canadian trainer Scott Frinskie, taken at a Vancouver hotel around the same time as the band members were spotted outside Warehouse Studio. Naturally, the internet went crazy, speculating about what the band were up to.

Daily Mail Australia recently reported that AC/DC are rumoured to be announcing a world stadium tour. On Monday, January 20, broadcaster Eddie McGuire leaked the news on his Triple M Melbourne breakfast show.

McGuire is quoted as saying "My mail is, there will be a new album released by AC/DC in February or March this year, but also that AC/DC will be touring Australia in October/November 2020. And after a lot of work and a lot of technical research they have been able to get a hearing aid for Brian Johnson, who will be out front, and even Phil Rudd might be back in the group either playing percussion or drums."

And then last month, while guesting on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider talked about “some surprises” in store for the new AC/DC album.

Snider related: "I had dinner with Brian (Johnson) recently, and we talked about the band returning to record. He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don't wanna say. But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they've been in the studio, they've been recording. The original, I don't say the 'original' guys, because a lot of 'em are gone, but I say the 'classic' lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can't talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them."

So where does this leave drummer Chris Slade? He played drums for AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust world tour while Phil Rudd dealt with his legal issues. In a new interview with Linea Rock, Slade

was asked what the band's current situation is, and if he's still in the band, as recent reports have been "confusing" with no official statements issued.

"There never is (official statements), that's the way they are," says Chris.

Asked if he knows if he's still in the band or not, Slade responds: "I've had no indication that I'm not. The rumours are completely (waves hands in the air)... But AC/DC, as you probably know, have always taken five years between anything. And then suddenly you get [a phone call], ' Florida next week.' 'L.A., 10 days' time.' They've always been that way."

Watch the video interview below: