In an exclusive outtake from the grindcore documentary Slave To The Grind, drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Burnt By The Sun, Deny The Cross) talks about legendary bassist Dan Lilker (Brutal Truth, Stormtrooper Of Death, Nuclear Assault) and turning down a chance to perform on Brutal Truth’s Need To Control (1994).

