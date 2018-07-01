Drummer FREDRIK ANDERSSON Opens Up On Split With AMON AMARTH - "I Was Forced Out Of The Band; All My Years Of Hard Work Were Reduced To A Payout"

Back in 2015, Swedish metallers Amon Amarth announced they had parted ways with long-time drummer Fredrik Andersson. They issued the following statement:

“Amon Amarth and drummer Fredrik Andersson have decided to part ways after 17 years. Fredrik has been an important part of Amon Amarth’s development since he joined the band in 1998 and we wish him all the best for the future. We are currently in the process of writing the new album, but at the moment there is no replacement for him.”

At the time, Andersson chose to keep the details of his departure private but has since had a change of heart. Following is a post from his Facebook page telling his side of the story, posted on June 28th, 2018:

Amon Amarth has a long history with Metal Blade Records, that goes back to 1998 when they released their debut album, Once Sent From The Golden Hall. That album, along with 1999's The Avenger, were the first two Amon Amarth records that received the Metal Blade "Originals"-treatment, followed by The Crusher, Versus The World, Fate Of Norns, With Oden On Our Side, Surtur Rising and Twilight Of The Thunder God.

Now it's time for the final two albums - Deceiver Of The Gods and Jomsviking - to receive the same treatment and to complete the series.

Both Deceiver Of The Gods and Jomsviking are available with 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts.

Deceiver Of The Gods "Originals-Series" 2LP re-issue

-180g black vinyl

-dusk-blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

-rusty marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. 300)

-flame splattered vinyl (eBay excl. - ltd. 200)

-clear vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

-transparent blue/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

-opaque steel blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 100)

Jomsviking "Originals-Series" 1LP re-issue

-180g black vinyl

-sky-blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

-clear grey-brown marbled vinyl (EMP excl. - ltd. 300)

-flame splattered vinyl (eBay excl. - ltd. 200)

For fans planning to collect all of the releases, a limited, specially designed slipcase-box is available (exclusively at EMP) that fits the complete Amon Amarth back catalog. Get it while supplies last.