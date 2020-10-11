Drummer JEAN DOLABELLA Looks Back On Leaving SEPULTURA - "We're Friends, We Still Talk; It Just Wasn't For Me" (Video)

The Aftershocks podcast recently spoke with Ego Kill Talent drummer/guitarist Jean Dolabella, who was Sepultura’s drummer from 2006 - 2011. During the interview they asked him about feeling accepted in Sepultura, which led to Dolabella talking about his reasons for leaving the band.

Jean Dolabella: "I was accepted. It was more like I was having problems with the managers back then. It was really a difficult... we weren't really finding a way to get things working properly. I had a contract with them still, but I wasn't part of the business; part of the band as a business. That was tricky back then. I remember having a problem with the manager. There was also a lot of traveling, a lot of being away from home. I was trying to raise my kids, so it was just a bunch of things together where I was like, 'Dude, I don't think this is for me now. I need to leave this for a little bit and just clear my mind.' As soon as I came back to Sao Paulo, I built this studio here, then started different things. I needed to leave the band, because it was really hard for me back then to deal with all that. It's been almost 10 years, and I love the guys. You know, we're friends. They come here all the time. We still talk. It's all good, man. It just happened like that. It just wasn't for me. It was difficult for me money-wise and with the manager thing. It was just a bunch of things together where I just ended up leaving the band."

Check out the complete interview below.