Drummer MIKE PORTNOY - "METAL ALLEGIANCE Is The Ultimate Metal Outlet For Me"; New Video Trailer Streaming

Metal Allegiance began as a celebration of heavy metal, powered by the almost tribal bond shared between the extreme music community’s most revered trailblazers, armed with a list of contributors onstage (and off) that read like a Wikipedia entry on the genre itself. Their upcoming sophomore album, Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty, will be released on September 7th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

In this new trailer, Mike Portnoy chats about drumming on the album. He comments: "Metal Allegiance is the ultimate metal outlet for me as far as metal drumming. That style of drumming is huge for me as I grew up with the thrash scene. That was a big part of my background but I never had an outlet for it."

In celebration of the release, the band will perform a special release show at The Gramercy in New York on September 6th. In true Metal Allegiance fashion, the night will include an all-star line-up that will not disappoint.

The night will feature the core four - David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy - as well as Mark Osegueda, Andreas Kisser, John Bush and Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. The night will also include Trevor Strnad and Mark Tornillo who are making their Metal Allegiance debut on Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty. Direct support for the show is Venom Inc., Weapons Of Anew, Follow The Awakened and Terrorbyte.

In this video, guitarist Alex Skolnick is inviting you to the album release show:

Attendees have the option to purchase a very limited and exclusive VIP Meet & Greet package, which includes:

- Early access into the venue

- Exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with members of Metal Allegiance

- Personal photograph & autograph signing with members of Metal Allegiance

- Collectible show poster (which they'll happily sign for you)

- Metal Allegiance Power Drunk Zombie T-Shirt (sizing from Small to 3XL)

- Metal Allegiance Embroidered Logo Patch

- Official Meet & Greet VIP laminate

- (1) One Pair of Tascam Professional Audio Studio Monitoring Headphones

- Crowd-fee access to the merch booth

The list of musicians for Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty include Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), John Bush (Armored Saint), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth). It also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty was produced by Mark Menghi and Alex Skolnick while Mark Lewis of MRL Studios handled the mixing and mastering. The cover artwork was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco and Rafael Tavares.

Pre-order Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty and receive the songs "Voodoo Of The Godsend" and "Mother Of Sin" instantly.

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Orange with Black splatter vinyl – limited to 500

- Beer with Blue splatter vinyl – limited to 500

- Yellow Cassette

- T-shirt + CD digi + Patch bundle

Tracklisting:

"The Accuser" (feat. Trevor Strnad)

"Bound By Silence" (feat. John Bush)

"Mother Of Sin" (feat. Bobby Blitz)

"Terminal Illusion" (feat. Mark Tornillo)

"King With A Paper Crown" (feat. Johan Hegg)

"Voodoo Of The Godsend" (feat. Max Cavalera)

"Liars & Thieves" (feat. Troy Sanders)

"Impulse Control" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part I)" (feat. Mark Osegueda)

"Power Drunk Majesty (Part II)" (feat. Floor Jansen)

