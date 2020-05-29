Drummer VINNY APPICE On Working With TONY IOMMI - "He's Not Demanding At All; It's Very Easy"

In a new installment of an interview with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, drummer Vinny Appice looked back on Black Sabbath's early-'90s era, which saw him return to the fold alongside Ronnie James Dio on vocals. He also revealed what it was like working with Tony Iommi.

Appice: "Tony's not demanding at all. Nor is Geezer (Butler / bass). They actually were on the shy side (if) they don't know you and stuff, but we got to know each other pretty well. And we just did our thing and we got along so well. Tony would play the riff, I just sit down at the drums and start jamming with him, and we've done that for years, Tony and I. And then if Geezer's there, he starts playing. It's very easy. And then they'd work out different parts. Very rarely did Tony say, 'Well maybe that what you played there isn't so good, maybe try something else.' Very, very, very rarely. Especially on the records; nobody would say anything, they just let me play what I wanted. But I was very... my ears and eyes were opened working with them - I wanted to make them happy as well. So I was very tailored to how the whole band worked together. I fit in very well, we got along very well at that time. So it was very easy. Tony wasn't demanding at all."

