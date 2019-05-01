DUANE MORANO Celebrates '80s Metal On Debut Album, Incognito; May Release Date Confirmed

The sounds of ‘80s metal and shred are on full display throughout the debut full-length by guitarist Duane Morano. Entitled Incognito, the 13-track album will be released on Friday, May 17, and can be pre-ordered here. The album features input from some very well-known/respected names within the rock and metal worlds.

“Morano doesn't really have any members,” explains the band leader. “It's a bunch of revolving people based on who's available. The main lineup on this record are Michael Foster, Pat Badger, Danny Vaughn, Terry Ilous, Bryan Cole, Keith Horne, Dan Michaels, Chris Lester, JK Northrup, with other guests such as Nita Strauss, Shane French, Kevin Figueiredo, and Eric Clemenzi playing on a track or two.”

“I wanted my first record to be about the music that inspired me to play. I've played everything from 50's doo wop to country to modern pop as a hired gun over the years, but the 80's was where music really began for me, so I wanted to celebrate that.”

And celebrate it he does, as such standout tracks as “After The Love”, “Face The Fire”, and “Don’t Believe You” bring to mind the sounds and stylings of some of Morano’s top influences, including Van Halen, Def Leppard, Journey, and Night Ranger.

But the talented Morano didn’t just appear out of nowhere. “Back in 1991 Dan Michaels and I were in a band together called Shattered Image. We were in the studio recording a 4 song demo to submit to labels when one of the tracks, ‘Manhattan,’ became a favorite of local Tampa Bay radio DJ Austin Keys after hearing us play the song at a local club. We gave him the demo and he put the song into rotation on 98 Rock. From there, It spiraled to several other stations in the southeast but the face of music changed less than a year later and so were the hopes to release a record.”

Times have changed, however, and Morano (whose 30-instrument strong collection is includes his main axe, which is a 1987 Ibanez RG570) looks to take full advantage of the ‘80s metal resurgence. “I think this genre continues to be popular due to the underlying energy in the music. It's happy sounding and there's an organic quality to it. You didn't have the amp simulators, auto tune, and the ability to time slip musical performances to make them artificially tight. The human element of the player got lost.”

And as evidenced by the arrival of Duane Morano’s Incognito - and with possible live work on the horizon - the genre is most certainly alive and well.

Tracklisting/lineup:

"After The Love"

Vocals: Danny Vaughn

Guitar: Duane Morano

Bass: Pat Badger

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

"Cookie Jar"

Vocals: Bryan Cole

Guitars: Chris Lester, Duane Morano

Bass: Tony Franklin

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Dan Michaels

"Love Is A Lie"

Vocals: Terry Ilous

Guitars: JK Northrup, Duane Morano

Lead Guitar: Eric Clemenzi

Bass: Chris Lester

Drums: Michael Foster

"Face The Fire"

Vocals: Danny Vaughn

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Keith Horne

Drums: Kevin Figueiredo

Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

"Giovanna"

Vocals: Danny Vaughn

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: John Morano

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Bill Leverty

"Don’t Believe You"

Vocals: Bryan Cole

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Keith Horne

Drums: Michael Foster

"Barely Breathing"

Vocals: Danny Vaughn

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Chris Lester

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Dan Michaels

"Kid Gloves"

Vocals: Danny Vaughn

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Pat Badger

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing Vocals: Bryan Cole

Spoken word: John Surabian

"I Want Love"

Vocals: Terry Ilous

Guitars: JK Northrup, Duane Morano

Bass: Tom Appleman

Drums: Kevin Figueiredo

"Hearts"

Vocals: Terry Ilous

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Tony Franklin

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Dan Michaels, Bryan Cole

"Manhattan"

Vocals: Dan Michaels

Guitars: Nita Strauss, Duane Morano

Bass: Pat Badger

Drums: Michael Foster

"Why"

Vocals: Terry Ilous

Guitars: Duane Morano

Bass: Keith Horne

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

"Sincerely Yours"

Vocals: Bryan Cole

Guitars: Shane French, Duane Morano

Bass: Pat Badger

Drums: Michael Foster

Backing vocals: Bryan Cole