DUFF McKAGAN And JERRY CANTRELL Celebrate The Birthday & Work Of President Jimmy Carter; Video

Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) & Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains) would like to wish former president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th Birthday and highlight all he’s done to help create a sustainable future for mankind.

From putting solar panels on the roof of the White House to pioneering the growing of Empress (Paulownia) trees... which happens to be the wood Duff's guitar is made from in the video.