DUFF MCKAGAN Talks GUNS N' ROSES - "The Intensity Is Definitely Still There"

Guns N' Roses bassist, and highly respected solo artist Duff McKagan, recently chatted with Paul Henderson from the British GQ, an excerpt follows:

Is it more fun being in Guns clean and sober and playing the huge stadiums or do you miss those small, punk rock venues when you first started out?

"Oh, it’s much more fun now. The thing about those early, crazy Guns gigs is that I do remember them all. They all happened before I was too far gone with booze, so I have all those memories. And Axl and Slash and I will talk about those gigs even now. Axl has the most amazing memory for detail. It’s fun to talk about them, but I am so glad I don’t have to live through them again."

How are Axl and Slash these days... have they mellowed with age?

"Well, Slash was always pretty mellow... The thing about both those guys, but especially with Axl, is that there are no half measures. Axl never just phones it in. When it comes to his intensity level, he’s at 110 per cent. And the Guns community is so incredible that you can’t not deliver every time you play. We’ve travelled the world and when you see women in a full hijab rocking out and flashing the devil horns, it’s just full-on. And they are just as excited about the band as the guy in Arkansas with the mullet who is head-banging and going crazy. Guns unites a whole cross-section of humanity and it is just amazing to be a part of. So to answer your question, the intensity is definitely still there, we just don’t burn down cities when we are offstage like we used to."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

Guns N’ Roses is bringing their outrageously successful Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall - and for the first time in 2019. These eight shows join a previously revealed run of major festivals that will bring the band to cities across the United States, along with two colossal stadium dates in Mexico. The wide range of festivals GN'R will hit include Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival, and Voodoo Festival.

Guns N’ Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited for the Not In This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed 150+ shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. Last year the band made history by performing in Hawaii for the first time ever at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium. They have dominated 14 stadiums and held five summer festival headlining slots around the world as part of the monumental run. The European dates in 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 750,000 fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the tour has become one of the highest grossing and most successful outings of all time.

Tour dates:

September

25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

1 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

7 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

15 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

18 - Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Jalisco

20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

25 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace