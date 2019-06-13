DUFF McKAGAN Talks New Solo Album - "I Kind Of Purposely Made It A Very Quiet Record; Like A Good Lecture..."

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently spoke with Metro about his new solo album, Tenderness. An excerpt from the discussion is available below.

Duff: "No record I’ve ever made, have I thought about, 'we gotta write a hit song.' So this is another in that same train of thought. We didn’t write anything to be a hit record. I hope people will hear topics, so that’s why I kind of purposely made it a very quiet record. Like a good lecture… it’s like someone at a book signing, where they’re talking about the book, and you can’t really hear them, so everybody in the audience quietens down so you can hear what they’re saying. I hope this record has that same effect."

Available below is an exclusive acoustic duo performance of “Chip Away” from Duff McKagan’s new solo album Tenderness, produced by Shooter Jennings, recorded for his weekly Electric Rodeo show on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel.

On June 17th, the Seattle Mariners will celebrate the release of Tenderness by hosting “Duff McKagan Night” at T-Mobile Park. Package options include a ticket to see the game, a ticket to Duff’s June 16th gig at Showbox, a limited edition Mariners/Duff t-shirt, a copy of Tenderness and more - click here for additional info. McKagan’s Seattle takeover includes an instore at local music shop Easy Street Records on June 18th.

The June 16th Showbox date is part of McKagan’s current North American tour, which will be followed by a European run that begins August 22nd in Poland. All tour dates see Duff backed by Shooter Jennings and his band. The shows will see McKagan bringing Tenderness to life, along with a few surprises.

Remaining North American dates are as follows:

June

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available to order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Last September”:

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”: