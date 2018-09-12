DUNGEÖNHAMMER To Release Infernal Moon Debut On Pulverised Records

Old-school black/thrash metal duo Dungeönhammer is set to unleash their full-length debut, Infernal Moon, via Pulverised Records.

The band was formed by two maniacs - one from The Netherlands, the other France - who met while studying in Milan, Italy. What started as a friendship born from a shared passion of '80s thrash and speed metal bands soon became the repulsive, two-headed beast known as Dungeönhammer.

With Infernal Moon, the band delivers pure filth, hypnotic, convulsion-inducing rhythms and an uncontrollable urge to bang your head. Dungeönhammer rounds out this mayhem with vocals reminiscent of Tom G. Warrior's Hammer ov Hell days and a nod to early '90s Scandinavian death metal.

Pulverised Records will release Infernal Moon October 12th, with vinyl treatment coming from Me Saco Un Ojo.

Cover art by Timo Ketola (Watain, Deathspell Omega, Antaeus, Krypts).