DUST BOLT Debuts Official Live Video For New Song "The Fourth Strike"

German thrashers, Dust Bolt, have a released an official live video for "The Fourth Strike", the opening song of the band's new album, Trapped In Chaos, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

“The Fourth Strike” live video:

“Another Day In Hell” video:

"Bloody Rain" lyric video:

"Dead Inside" video:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)