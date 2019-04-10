DUST BOLT Release Trapped In Asia Mini-Documentary; Video

In December 2018, German thrashers Dust Bolt had the pleasure to play a tour in Asia. The band have released the mini-documentary, Trapped In Asia.

Says the band: "It was beyond words... such a great experience! Big shout out to our friend Ben Liepelt from Port Royal who was with us and made this great documentation! To all the fans, new friends in Asia... we will be back! PREPARE!!! Thanks to the promoter and all of the staff, crew and people that helped to set it up!"

Dust Bolt's new album, Trapped In Chaos, is out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

“The Fourth Strike” live video:

“Another Day In Hell” video:

"Bloody Rain" lyric video:

"Dead Inside" video:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)