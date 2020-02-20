DUST BOLT’s Rebirth Continues With New Version Of “Chaos Possession” (Audio); Band On European Tour With UNEARTH, PRONG

After re-defining themselves together with the approach of a new decade, German band Dust Bolt continues their persistent experimental march through new musical territories. As a part of this major decade-long transformation, underlined by the announced lineup changes and promised shift of musical course, the band recently joined Unearth and Prong on their European tour, ready to impress the audience with a special gift, prepared explicitly with the thought of the upcoming live dates.

In the first months of this year, the band delivers on their promise made in January, foretelling an equally challenging as captivating outbreak of fresh and technical energy, serving their explosive metal mixture during both live performances and on studio releases. And there is no better way to re-define musical path than by revisiting one’s own musical roots - on the occasion of the tour with Unearth and Prong, Dust Bolt has just released the new version of “Chaos Possession”, originally published on the band’s same-titled demo in 2010.

This milestone release, from today’s perspective, earned the group the first wave of recognition from both the local as well as the international scene, largely contributing to Dust Bolt’s current status of one of the most promising metal acts worldwide. Newly published as an exclusive bonus track, available solely for fans attending Dust Bolt’s European tour, “Chaos Possession” opens a Pandora’s box of new stylistic possibilities with its brutally shredding riffs and unmistakable vocals: this German quartet can explore with their upcoming works.

Listen to “Chaos Possession” below:

The band comments: "We are excited to share the stage with Unearth and Prong and to come back to places in Europe we haven't been in a while! 2020 marks a new era for the Bolt - and all we can tell is, that YOU are definitely NOT prepared! We will deliver riffs, grooves and heavy metal action as you have never seen it before - that we promise. The new generation is ready and alive. Help us setting these places on fire and meet us at the shows!"

Tour dates:

February

20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

24 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

28 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

29 - Chemnitz, Germany - AJZ Tahlshok

April

11 - Easter Cross Festival (Germany)

May

29 - Open Air am Berg (Germany)

June

13 - M.I.S.E. Open Air (Germany)

July

24 - Nord Open Air (Germany)

Lineup:

Lenny Bruce: Vocals, Guitar

Flo Dehn: Guitar

Moosi: Bass

Nico Rayman: Drums

(Photo - Daniel Strub, www.great-moments.ch)