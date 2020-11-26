DVNE Release "Omega Severer" Music Video

Scotland’s Dvne recently released a new 2-track, digital-only EP, entitled Omega Severer, via Metal Blade Records. An official video for the title track can be seen below.

Dvne recently commented: "Due to the chaos that COVID-19 has provided the whole music industry in 2020, our new full-length album will be released in spring 2021 alongside a string of tour dates. However, as we know our fans have been waiting patiently for new material, we've decided in the meantime to release this EP that links old and new together, and these two tracks do exactly that.

“Omega Severer is the first glimpse of our upcoming album and its universe. It is a track that captures a lot of new elements for us, especially with the introduction of synth as a more prominent feature in the band.

“'Of Blade and Carapace' is a recent re-recording of a track from our 2015 Aurora Majesty EP. This track has always been special to us, so this EP is the perfect opportunity to share this fresh take of the song with you all.

“We'd like to also take this opportunity to thank our new label Metal Blade Records for their constant support throughout what has been a difficult year for the whole music industry. We can't wait to share everything we have planned with you next year, and we'll see you out on the road in 2021."

Tracklisting:

“Omega Severer”

“Of Blade And Carapace”

EP stream:

(Photo - Alan Swan)