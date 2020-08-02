DYECREST Release Official Video For Acoustic Track "Winterblood"

Finnish modern power metal band Dyecrest have released an official video for the acoustic version of the song "Winterblood", directed by Saara Leutola (Gallacas Films).



"Winterblood"'s acoustic version was recorded by Teemu Velin (Stam1na), mixed by Miitri Aaltonen (Stam1na, Mokoma) and mastered by Mika Jussila (Nightwish, Stratovarius). The song’s lyrics are based on a Finnish fantasy book "Talviverinen" ("Winterblood" in English - the book is not yet translated) by Helena Waris. The director Leutola has co-operated with Waris already earlier, when Leutola filmed a short film based on her books.



Dyecrest drummer Niko Takala: "I got to know Saara through Helena back in the days. As a band, we started to work with Saara on our video 'Fading/Reaching' (2018). Now we have kinda three artistic visions of the same source combined here in the video of 'Winterblood'. And this discussion was in a way the 'fire starter' to the acoustic version of 'Winterblood'. Saara and Helena asked us to 'create something out of 'Winterblood' that could be used on a soundtrack or something. Luckily, we decided to do it. The original version of the song is great, of course, but I think we managed to capture the spirit of 'Winterblood' even better in the acoustic version.

Leutola and Waris have been talking about making more short films and/or tv-series, even movies based on Waris’ books.



"Winterblood" was filmed completely in outdoor locations. The actors/actresses on video are Peik Carpelan, Pilvi Mäkeläinen and Minni Lilja. More than 20 people took part in the crowd funding of the video.



Takala: "We are enormously grateful for each and every person who were involved. This participation made the whole video – which is most of all our and Saara’s tribute to Helena’s mighty books – happen!"



Dyecrest is currently recording a new album, scheduled to be released in 2021. At the moment (in July 2020), six songs are done when it comes to the drums, bass and the rhythm guitars. The sessions are continuing in early September.