DYECREST Release The Stage Is Set EP Featuring Past And Present Vocalists; Lyric Video For Title Track Posted

Current and former Dyecrest vocalists feature on the band's new The Stage Is Set EP that includes familiar tracks from their latest album, Are You Not Entertained?, as well as one previously unreleased track.



Are You Not Entertained? debuted as #7 on official Finnish physical album sales charts, and now the band has released a special EP that features all of the three singers of Dyecrest.



Listen the EP via Spotify here. Check out the lyric video for "The Stage Is Set" below.

Janne Oksanen, the singer of Dyecrest on their debut album, did the vocals for "First Born Angel". Kimmo Blom (Leverage) interprets the track "Where The Light Was Born". Current vocalist Mikael Salo sings the acoustic track "Winterblood" that is based on the fantasy novel by award winning author Helena Waris, and also the title track of the EP. There's also previously unreleased track "Truce" on the EP.



"It was wonderful to attend the composition for the first time with Dyecrest when we composed 'Truce' last autumn. We achieved to nail some pretty good vocal arrangements inspired by bands like Blind Guardian and Queen."

Mikael Salo backgrounds the process and continues: "It was a true honor to share this release with the extremely talented former Dyecrest vocalists."



The Stage Is Set EP tracklist:

"The Stage Is Set"

"Truce"

"Winterblood" (acoustic version)

"First Born Angel" (Janne Oksanen version)

"Where The Light Was Born" (Kimmo Blom version)