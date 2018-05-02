DYING FETUS Announce European Headline Dates With Support from CARNIFEX, TOXIC HOLOCAUST, GOATWHORE, VENOM PRISON

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus announce the European Annihilation Summer headlining tour. The tour begins August 2nd at Wacken Open Air in Germany and ends August 25th at Death Feast in Andernach, DE. Direct support will be provided by Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Goatwhore and Venom Prison on select dates. The tour includes additional festival appearances at Brutal Assault, Rockstadt Extreme, Party San and more. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Additionally, Dying Fetus will perform at Las Vegas Deathfest and at 3 Floyds Brewing’s Dark Lord Day in May. Las Vegas Deathfest features additional Relapse artists Incantation, Cephalic Carnage and Devourment. Dark Lord Day features support from labelmates Pig Destroyer and Brain Tentacles plus Revocation, All Hell and Canyon Of The Skull.

Tour dates:

May

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Deathfest 2018

19 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day - 3 Floyds Brewing

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air 2018

3 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club #

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima #=

7 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu #=

9 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

12 - Arlon, Belgium - L’Entrepot *=

13 - London, UK - Islington Academy *#=◊

14 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy *#=◊

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel *#=◊

16 - Pagney-derriere-Barine, France - Chez Paulette *#=◊

17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain =◊

19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

20 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place #=◊

21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff #=◊

22 - Milano, Italy - Spazio Naif #=◊

23 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Club Stereo #=◊

24 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville ◊

25 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast

Carnifex *

Toxic Holocaust #

Goatwhore =

Venom Prison ◊

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)