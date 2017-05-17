DYING FETUS Release “Panic Amongst The Herd” Music Video

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus have premiered a video for the second single off their impending eighth studio album, Wrong One To Fuck With. The video was directed/animated/edited by Mount Emult. Watch the clip below:

June 23rd will see the worldwide release of Wrong One To Fuck With via Relapse Records on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical pre-orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp here.

Dying Fetus once again raise the bar of sonic extremity with their eighth studio album and first new material in over five years, Wrong One To Fuck With. The seasoned veterans manage to further stretch their creative and technical boundaries across 10 complex tracks of pulverizing death metal, filled with more dynamic intricacies, brutal breakdowns and varied vocal patterns than ever before. Now over 25 years into their distinguished career, Dying Fetus cement their legacy with Wrong One To Fuck With and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.

Tracklisting:

“Fixated On Devastation”

“Panic Amongst The Herd”

“Die With Integrity”

“Reveling In The Abyss”

“Seething With Disdain”

“Ideological Subjugation”

“Weaken The Structure”

“Fallacy”

“Unmitigated Detestation”

“Wrong One To Fuck With”

“Fixated On Devastation” live video:

Teaser:

Dying Fetus tour dates:

May

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II

July

21 - San Francisco, CA - Bay Area Death Fest