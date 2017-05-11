DYSTOPIA Premier “Through The Vortex” Music Video

Dutch black metallers Dystopia have released a video for the song “Through The Vortex”, taken from their second full-length album, Chaos Philosophorum, out now. Watch the new clip below.

The album was recorded at Studio Helvete in Den Helder, mixed by Thomas Cochrane of TC Music Productions and finally mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Nails, Hooded Menace, Oathbreaker).

The artwork of the follow-up to 2013's Haat was designed by Adam Burke (Mare Cognitum, Mos Generator, Vektor) from Nightjar Illustration.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Through The Vortex”

“Black Death”

“Archon”

“Interlude”

“Bound To Annihilate”

“Through The Vortex” video:

“Black Death”:

“Through The Vortex”: