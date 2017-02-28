DYSTOPIA Streaming Track “Through The Vortex”

Dutch black metallers Dystopia will release their second full-length album, Chaos Philosophorum, on April 21st. The band has now unveiled the first track entitled “Through The Vortex”.

The band had the following to say about the track: "‘Through The Vortex’ offers a perfect representation of the musical and thematical direction of the new album Chaos Philosophorum. It takes you on a journey through the galaxy, it celebrates science, learning and the quest for knowledge. The music resembles that story. This song is what the universe feels like."

The album was recorded at Studio Helvete in Den Helder, mixed by Thomas Cochrane of TC Music Productions and finally mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Nails, Hooded Menace, Oathbreaker).

The artwork of the follow-up to 2013's Haat was designed by Adam Burke (Mare Cognitum, Mos Generator, Vektor) from Nightjar Illustration.

Dystopia frontman Dennis Onsia commented: "After years of growing and maturing towards our own sound, 'Chaos Philosophorum' feels like the first serious step in our own direction. This album represents us one hundred percent, both musically and emotionally. It includes influences from a lot of diverse musical genres, but I feel that we succeeded in making this album both original and organic."

Themes on Chaos Philosophorum deal with space, existence and death. "We wanted to combine these concepts in our artwork, so we took the medieval plague doctor as a strong and recognizable symbol of death, and combined it with the almost magical shapes and colors of a galaxy. As if he is casting a spell. The artist Adam Burke did a tremendous job converting our ideas into this artwork."

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Through The Vortex”

“Black Death”

“Archon”

“Interlude”

“Bound To Annihilate”

“Through The Vortex”: