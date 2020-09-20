EARLY RAY Frontman RAYEN BELCHERE On Reimagining WARRANT's "Cherry Pie" As "Apple Pie" - "JANI LANE Hasn't Got The Love He Deserves"

Earlier this summer, Early Ray, led by Rayen Belchere (Bourbon Crow), put their own unique spin on the title track of Warrant's 1990 album, Cherry Pie. Changing the flavour, and therefore the name, Apple Pie is the third release from the Rock Hill, South Carolina country rock band.

Rayen recently appeared on 80’s Glam Metalcast to talk about Apple Pie; an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

How the “Apple Pie” song came about:

"I grew up a total nerd of the '80s. I had a band in L.A. In the late '90s. I was managed by Bobby Steinman, who also managed Jani Lane. I got connected with Jani, I got to write songs with him. Basically the student studying with the master. Years later, Stevie Rachelle played me this country version of 'Cherry Pie' called 'Apple Pie' that was put together by guitarist Billy Morris who once played in Warrant. Once I heard it, I knew I was THE guy to record it. At the time, the song was being pitched to big time Country guys for obvious reasons. I knew I would get it eventually because if you're not a Sunset Strip dude, you can't pull off '80s music. Oddly, I kinda qualify for both because I'm a Carolina guy, but I grew up worshipping the Sunset Strip and I actually lived there. In January, whoever had a hold on it let it go. So I was able to record it and get it out there. It's an arena type song. We can't wait to see how people react to it once they can get in groups again. It's a real party tune. If you dig Sunset Strip, or you dig country, or you dig both... you'll like the record."

On late Warrant vocalist Jani Lane:

"I'm a big Jani Lane fan. I felt like he hasn't got the love he deserves from that era. I've seen some change since 'Apple Pie' has come out. I'm not taking all the credit, but I know I opened one of those windows. A lot of people are celebrating the guy now and I wanted to as well."

On Hair Metal acts doing Country, and Country acts doing Rock:

"Unless you are from that world, it's hard to connect. It's also hard for Country acts to connect to The Sunset Strip. When you listen to the Motley Country Tribute, no disrespect, but none of them knew the difference between 'Too Fast For Love' and 'Wildside', you can hear it. Same thing when I hear Glam guys doing Country. I love Steven Tyler, but his country album just sounded forced."

How the Modern Country scene is similar to the '80s Metal scene:

"If you close your eyes, you can remember what it's like being at a Poison or Warrant show back in the '80s. The energy and the fun. The only place you can find that vibe outside of those guys is a Country show. Go to a modern Country show, people are tailgating, drinking, meeting girls, people hooking up in trucks... it's just the energy of fun. It's the exact same vibe as the '80s!"

Apple Pie is 12 tracks, and features the smash hit "Apple Pie", which includes former Warrant six-stringer Billy Morris as lead guitarist. Furthermore, Morris, along with The Cherry Pie Girl, Bobbie Brown, both appear in the brand new video for "Apple Pie".

Early Ray's history is interesting for sure, and it includes a friendship between lead singer and chief songwriter Rayen Belchere and the late Jani Lane.

The two first met in the late '90s when Belchere was a 19 year old kid, after moving to Los Angeles. They stayed in touch and soon were connected by Lane's then manager to have Lane and Belchere write music together.

Now, over 20 years later, Early Ray have issued "Apple Pie" via RLS New Country Records. Stay tuned for more from Early Ray, including merchandise and tour dates.

Get your copy of Apple Pie now at this location. For further details, visit Early Ray on Facebook.