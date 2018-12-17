EARTHLESS Discuss Music Genres And Where They Fit In; Video
San Diego based rock trio, Earthless, unleashed their studio album Black Heaven back in March via Nuclear Blast. In this new video, the band discuss fitting into a specific music genre:
To give their fans a chance to check out the band's older material, Nuclear Blast has released three of Earthless' back catalogue albums - From The Ages, Live At Roadburn plus Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky - digitally today. Purchase information: From The Ages, Live At Roadburn, Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky.
From The Ages (2013) tracklisting:
“Violence Of The Red Sea”
“Uluru Rock”
“Equus October”
“From The Ages”
Live At Roadburn (2008) tracklisting:
“Blue / From The Ages”
“Godspeed / Sonic Prayer”
Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky (2007) tracklisting:
“Godspeed (Amplified/Passing/Trajectory/Perception/Cascade)”
“Sonic Prayer”
(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)