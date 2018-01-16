EARTHLESS Discuss Signing With Nuclear Blast In New Black Heaven Album Trailer; Video

January 16, 2018, 11 hours ago

news heavy metal earthless

EARTHLESS Discuss Signing With Nuclear Blast In New Black Heaven Album Trailer; Video

San Diego-based trio Earthless return with the full-length album Black Heaven on March 16th via Nuclear Blast. The band discuss signing to the label in this new album trailer:

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Pre-order bundles, with digital releases offering an instant download of "Gifted By The Wind", are available here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"
"End To End"
"Electric Flame"
"Volt Rush"
"Black Heaven"
"Sudden End"

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

(Photo: Ed Dominick)

