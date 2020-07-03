ECHOBATS Feat. TONY HARNELL, JOEL HOEKSTRA, JAMES LOMENZO, MATT STARR & ERIC LEVY Release Official Music Video For “Save Me From Loving You” Single

Tony Harnell (the former voice of Norwegian/American band TNT) is racing ahead with one eye in the rear-view fronting EchoBats, a new all-star, quarantine inspired project alongside Whitesnake/Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Night Ranger's Eric Levy on keys and the tight, crackling rhythm of Matt Starr's (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) kit and James Lomenzo’s (White Lion, Megadeth) bass. Highway fidelity for self-isolating rockers! Featuring cool classic melodies, hi-octane rocking and unmistakable vocals to chill out to.

“Save Me From Loving You”, mixed by Chris Collier, is the surprise new summertime, 70’s glam-infused single that brings a Penny Lane-style spark to the pop side of Harnell’s sound with the bite of this banging EchoBats band. Highway fidelity for self-isolating rockers.

Says Harnell: “The lyrics for ‘Save Me From Loving You’ are ironic for such a happy song! They’re kinda dark; describing someone who’s pretending to be something that looks good to the world while hiding a dark and empty soul. I think, against the happy melodies, it gives it a kind of cinematic mood. “Isn’t there more to you than shine, or are you an empty room”. A friend of mine described the song as Bop-Noir:) I kinda like that!"

"The video for ‘Save Me From Loving You’ is just us using what we had around us in quarantine; I’m in England and had a phone booth nearby and the guys were at home across the US!

"It was totally off the cuff and fun. The music and melodies are kinda 60’s/70’s, and I went with that for my shots, and Arielle edited the video with that energy and flair.”

“Nothing could be more welcome in this paranoid pandemic than a paisley perfect throwback love song. Tony Harnell and his electrified EchoBats have crafted a deliciously infectious, instant summer classic. I dare you to find someone to save you from loving this song.” - Lonn Friend, author, Life on Planet Rock

"While Echobats members like singer Tony Harnell and guitarist Joel Hoekstra are known for raucous '80s-style hard rock, 'Save Me From Loving You' finds them riding an effervescent '60s pop vibe. The style is classic, the sound a bit more modern, and it makes for a fun summertime tune." - Bryan Reesman