ECLIPSE Announce First Official Live Release Viva La VicTOURia; Multi-Format Release Due In November; Performance Video Streaming

Eclipse have announced their first ever official live release, Viva La VicTOURia, which follows the tremendous success of their last studio release, Paradigm. Available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 3xLP on November 6, Viva La VicTOURia showcases the band’s performance in Gothenburg (Göteborg), Sweden on December 21, 2019 during their tour in support of the aforementioned album. See below for details on the bonus material included on the release.

Watch a performance of their hit single, "Viva La Victoria" below, pre-order/save Viva La VicTOURia here.

"We've talked about properly documenting a live show for ages. Well, if anything good came out of the pandemic that brought touring to a halt, this is it. Thanks to this record, Viva La VicTOURia will live forever although it ended up being our shortest tour," says vocalist/guitarist Erik Mårtensson.

"Fans have asked us for a live album and video for a long time now. Well, here it is. Eclipse live, raw, and naked. Enjoy!" adds Magnus Henriksson.

Bonus material on the CD and LP versions of Viva La VicTOURia include the studio track “Driving One Of Your Cars” (a Lisa Miskovsky cover), acoustic versions of "The Downfall Of Eden" and "When The Winter Ends", as well as three live tracks from the band's Live From The Quarantine pay-per-view special, which was recorded at Studio Grondahl in Stockholm, Sweden on April 1, 2010. The 3xLP version also includes the exclusive bonus tracks "Hurt" and "Mary Leigh".

Bonus footage on the DVD and Blu-ray features interviews with the band around the creation of Paradigm and Viva La VicTOURia, additional footage from the Paradigm Tour (backstage, tour bus, behind the scenes, etc.), and some interviews with the band around the development of Eclipse, from the early days up until now, including some historic footage.

Live in Göteborg (Gothenburg) was recorded live at Tradgarn, Goteborg on December 21, 2019. Live from the Quarantine was recorded at Studio Grondahl in Stockholm, Sweden on April 1, 2020.

This first official live product from the band closes out the Paradigm album cycle and serves as a document of this very successful, but at the same time, super weird period in time for the band (and all of us).

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Viva La Victoria"

"Mary Leigh"

"Blood Wants Blood"

"The Storm"

"Vertigo"

"Jaded"

"Shelter Me"

"United"

"The Downfall Of Eden"

"When The Winter Ends"

"Take Me Home"

"Battlegrounds"

CD2

"Black Rain"

"Blood Enemies"

"Stand On Your Feet"

"Runaways"

"I Don't Wanna Say I'm Sorry"

"Never Look Back"

"Driving One Of Your Cars" (Studio Version)

"The Downfall Of Eden" (Acoustic Version)

"When The Winter Ends" (Acoustic Version)

"Battlegrounds" (Quarantine Live)

"Driving One Of Your Cars" (Quarantine Live)

"Delirious" (Quarantine Live)

LP bonus tracks:

"Mary Leigh" (Quarantine Live)

"Hurt" (Quarantine Live)

DVD / BR bonus contents:

- Documentary

"Viva La Victoria" live video:

Lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Philip Crusner - Drums

Victor Crusner – Bass