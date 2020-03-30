ECLIPSE Announces "Live From The Quarantine" Streaming Concert For April 1st

Swedish rockers Eclipse take their show online including the debut performance of a brand new single!

After having to postpone gigs all over the world due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Swedish band Eclipse have organized an online gig that will be streamed LIVE from Stockholm on Wednesday April 1st at 8pm CET.

Lead singer Erik Martensson: "In the last few weeks we have had to cancel shows in Japan, Australia, the UK, Spain and a bunch of other places. So we started talking about what options we had. We could of course set up a phone in our rehearsal space and stream a gig from there, but to be honest, so could anyone else. We wanted to do something really special. We have joined forces with a team of professional broadcast producers to be able to deliver a unique live experience complete with multiple HD cameras and grade A sound, produced on the fly!"

Guitarist Magnus Henriksson: "I am really excited! Playing a show only in front of cameras will be a completely new experience for all of us. I guess the only thing we know for certain is that there will be no crowd surfing... We are taking the opportunity to perform a few songs we rarely play, but more importantly we will play our brand new single that is yet to be released!"

Erik Martensson: "We have tried to keep ticket prices as low as possible. For 8 Euros we feel we can deliver awesome value to fans and at the same time make sure the production team gets compensated fairly. Musicians are not the only line of professionals getting hit big time by this freaking virus."

Tickets to Eclipse Live From The Quarantine are available now at this location.