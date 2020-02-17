ECLIPSE ETERNAL - Final Album Released In 2017 Available For Free Download

Former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldemars has issued the following update:

"For those who do not know, Eclipse Eternal's final album is available for free / pay what you can on Bandcamp. Link below. Give it a listen, spread it around. Nine Black Metal odes to death and destruction. Nine creations of horror and beauty intertwined. Raging and relentless on the outside yet in the eye of the storm there is the ever-present feeling of things ending and coming apart. Recorded at Shiver Studios by John Chalmers, Mixed at Silverbirch by Mix master Ted Onyszczak

The path we have walked has ended and new paths we have taken, yet the echoes of where we have been and what we have done remains."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://eclipseeternal.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia-2017" href="http://eclipseeternal.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia-2017">Nostalgia (2017) by Eclipse Eternal</a>

Tracklist:

"Through the Eyes of Carrion"

"When Silence is the Answer"

"The Eye of the Storm"

"Summoning the Negative"

"Armour of Scars"

"Dead Man's March"

"Death is a Blessing"

"Nostalgia"

"Nostalgia" (We Fade Away mix)

Back in 2016, Voldamars announced the formation of his new band, Hexenklad. He recently checked in with the following update:

"It with great pride that on this, the beginning day of Yule, we in Hexenklad, present to you, our new song 'We Raise A Horn'. This song is unlike any we have done before. Not only is this one all acoustic but it also features only clean vocals, a clarinet and drums that are a mixture of shakers, tambourines, toms, djembe / hand drums and animal bones (moose and deer). There is a feeling in it, especially close to the end, of being in a drum circle, dancing around a fire, surrounded by kin. This is a song for you from us. Thank you for walking this path with us.

Our full-length second album should be finished this coming year and we look forward to having you all take a listen. We are very proud of it. In the meantime, if you haven't heard our first album, Spirit Of The Stone, it is available through CDN Records, on Bandcamp and on all major streaming services. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Until we meet again, Hail to you and Hail to your Ancestors. We raise a horn."

Voldamars on the band's 2017 debut album, Spirit Of The Stone:

"Take the depth of feeling of Falkenbach with the stylings of Hypocrisy, the folk melodies of Moonsorrow with the twin guitar blast of Dissection, the depth of emotion of Primordial with the overwhelming nature of Insomnium. This describes the sound of Hexenklad's debut album Spirit Of The Stone.

Tracklisting:

"In This Life or the Next"

"To Whom Veer Sinistral"

"At the Ends of Existence"

"Returned"

"At Dusk"

"In Waking Tymes"

"Path to Ruin"

"An Offering"

Go to this location for information and updates on Hexenklad.