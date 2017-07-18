ECLIPSE Release “The Downfall Of Eden” Lyric Video

Swedish hard rockers, Eclipse, have released a lyric video for “The Downfall Of Eden”, a track from the band’s fifth studio album, Monumentum, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Monumentum tracklisting:

“Vertigo”

“Never Look Back”

“Killing Me”

“The Downfall Of Eden”

“Hurt”

“Jaded”

“Born To Lead”

“For Better Or For Worse”

“No Way Back”

“Night Comes Crawling”

“Black Rain”

“The Downfall Of Eden” lyric video:

“Hurt” video:

“Jaded”:

“Never Look Back” video:

“Vertigo”:

Eclipse lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - lead vocals, guitars

Magnus Henriksson - guitars

Philip Crusner - drums

Magnus Ulfstedt - bass