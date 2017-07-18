ECLIPSE Release “The Downfall Of Eden” Lyric Video
July 18, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish hard rockers, Eclipse, have released a lyric video for “The Downfall Of Eden”, a track from the band’s fifth studio album, Monumentum, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.
Monumentum tracklisting:
“Vertigo”
“Never Look Back”
“Killing Me”
“The Downfall Of Eden”
“Hurt”
“Jaded”
“Born To Lead”
“For Better Or For Worse”
“No Way Back”
“Night Comes Crawling”
“Black Rain”
“The Downfall Of Eden” lyric video:
“Hurt” video:
“Jaded”:
“Never Look Back” video:
“Vertigo”:
Eclipse lineup:
Erik Mårtensson - lead vocals, guitars
Magnus Henriksson - guitars
Philip Crusner - drums
Magnus Ulfstedt - bass