ECLIPSE - Viva La VicTOURia Multi-Format Release Out Now; "The Downfall Of Eden" Live Video Streaming

Eclipse have released a live video for "The Downfall Of Eden", from their first ever official live release, Viva La VicTOURia, available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 3xLP. Order VIva La VicTOURia here, and watch the video below.

Viva La VicTOURia showcases the band’s performance in Gothenburg (Göteborg), Sweden on December 21, 2019 during their tour in support of the aforementioned album.

Bonus material on the CD and LP versions of Viva La VicTOURia include the studio track “Driving One Of Your Cars” (a Lisa Miskovsky cover), acoustic versions of "The Downfall Of Eden" and "When The Winter Ends", as well as three live tracks from the band's Live From The Quarantine pay-per-view special, which was recorded at Studio Grondahl in Stockholm, Sweden on April 1, 2010. The 3xLP version also includes the exclusive bonus tracks "Hurt" and "Mary Leigh".

Bonus footage on the DVD and Blu-ray features interviews with the band around the creation of Paradigm and Viva La VicTOURia, additional footage from the Paradigm Tour (backstage, tour bus, behind the scenes, etc.), and some interviews with the band around the development of Eclipse, from the early days up until now, including some historic footage.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Viva La Victoria"

"Mary Leigh"

"Blood Wants Blood"

"The Storm"

"Vertigo"

"Jaded"

"Shelter Me"

"United"

"The Downfall Of Eden"

"When The Winter Ends"

"Take Me Home"

"Battlegrounds"

CD2

"Black Rain"

"Blood Enemies"

"Stand On Your Feet"

"Runaways"

"I Don't Wanna Say I'm Sorry"

"Never Look Back"

"Driving One Of Your Cars" (Studio Version)

"The Downfall Of Eden" (Acoustic Version)

"When The Winter Ends" (Acoustic Version)

"Battlegrounds" (Quarantine Live)

"Driving One Of Your Cars" (Quarantine Live)

"Delirious" (Quarantine Live)

LP bonus tracks:

"Mary Leigh" (Quarantine Live)

"Hurt" (Quarantine Live)

DVD / BR bonus contents:

- Documentary

"The Downfall Of Eden" video:

"Runaways" live video:

"Viva La Victoria" live video:

Lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Philip Crusner - Drums

Victor Crusner – Bass