EDDIE VAN HALEN - Members Of TESLA, SLAUGHTER, HELMET, THIN LIZZY, MSG And More Pay Tribute On Thunder Underground Podcast; Audio

Fourteen musicians recently joined the Thunder Underground podcast to celebrate Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6. The episode features all new interviews since Eddie's passing.

Frank Hannon (Tesla), Mark Slaughter (Slaughter), Page Hamilton (Helmet), Robin McAuley (Michael Schenker Fest / Black Swan), Damon Johnson (Brother Cane / Thin Lizzy), Tony Asta (Battlecross), Mitch Perry (Steeler / Cher / Lita Ford), Mike Spreitzer (Devildriver), Eddie Veliz (Kyng), Jim Wilson (Motor Sister) and more talked about the impact Eddie made on them personally. Many talked about their encounters with Eddie, and Damon Johnson talked about Brother Cane's tour with Van Halen in 1995.