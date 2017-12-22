EDDIE VAN HALEN's Former Beverly Hills Home Listed For $2.999 Million; Photo Gallery

You might as well jump at the chance to grab this Cape Cod-inspired home in Beverly Hills, reports Jack Flemming for the Los Angeles Times. Listed for sale at $2.999 million, the single-story spot was once owned by rock icon Eddie Van Halen.

Set on nearly half an acre in a gated community, the renovated home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms across 2,917 square feet of living space. An expansive deck enjoys canyon and city-light views, and the interior features high vaulted ceilings and dark hardwood floors.

More info and a photo gallery at latimes.com.