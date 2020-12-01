EDDIE VAN HALEN's Guitar Style Explored In New Tech Session Performance Video

Guitar Interactive Magazine has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"As part of our special feature on the history and legacy of Eddie Van Halen, Nick Jennison explores the incredible intricacies of EVH's elusive, and in many ways incomparable, guitar style in this awesome performance and lesson dedicated to Ed.

"The most impactful electric guitar player of the past 40 years - arguably filling even more column inches than even Hendrix. Van Halen was a one of a kind, a master of his art, but more than that he was an innovator."

