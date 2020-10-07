EDDIE VAN HALEN - SiriusXM Honors Fallen Guitar Hero With Exclusive VAN HALEN Tribute Channel

SiriusXM is remembering guitar virtuoso and Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen, who passed away yesterday (October 6) following a long battle with cancer, with a special pop-up channel dedicated to his life and legacy.

Listeners can tune in to The Van Halen Tribute Channel - which has taken over SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) - now to hear Van Halen’s greatest hits, as well as exclusive tributes from hosts and artists.

Throughout the day, SiriusXM will also be airing Van Halen music and remembrances on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25), Classic Vinyl (Ch. 26), Ozzy’s Boneyard (Ch. 38), Hair Nation (Ch. 39), VOLUME (Ch. 106), ’70s on 7 (Ch. 7), ’80s on 8 (Ch. 8), ’90s on 9 (Ch. 9), Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310), SiriusXM Comes Alive! (Ch. 316), and RockBar (Ch. 313).

Plus, click here to stream Van Halen’s 2006 interview with Howard Stern now.

(Top photo - Joe Kleon)