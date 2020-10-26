EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Set For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's HBO Induction Special

Cleveland.com is reporting that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has managed to put together a small tribute to Eddie Van Halen as part of its 2020 Induction Ceremony Special.

The tribute will make up a portion of the show, set to air at 7 PM on November 7 on HBO and HBO Max. "For the sake of spoilers, we won’t describe the details of the tribute here, other than to say it does feature multiple guitar gods paying homage to the Van Halen guitarist who passed away on Oct. 6 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 65."

The Eddie Van Halen tribute is part of the Rock Hall special’s in memoriam section, which also honors other rock and roll legends who have died over the past year and a half. That list includes Little Richard, Rush legend Neil Peart, Ric Ocasek (The Cars), Ginger Baker and several others.

(Photo - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)