EDDIE VEDDER To Debut New Music And Video During "Venture Into Cures" Streaming Event Tonight

Join EB Research Partnership tonight, November 18, at 8 PM, EST for a first-of-its-kind digital event led by co-ounders Jill and Eddie Vedder.

The show will feature uplifting stories of individuals with EB and their families along with celebrity friends Judd Apatow, Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Glen Hansard, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Adam Levine, Gaten Matarazzo, Keb' Mo', Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with Micah, & Willie Nelson, Luis "King Kong" Ortiz, Adam Sandler, and Renée Zellweger!

Streamed globally by partner Amazon and hosted in perpetuity on EBRP’s website and social channels, Venture Into Cures is packed with noteworthy moments like the debut of a brand new song by Eddie Vedder inspired by EB stories. All proceeds benefit EB Research Partnership.

More details here.