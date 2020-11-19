EDEN'S CURSE Bassist PAUL LOGUE On New Album With DREAM THEATER Frontman JAMES LaBRIE - "Acoustic Driven, But More Bombastic Than Stripped Back"

Eden's Curse founder, bassist and principle songwriter Paul Logue will mark his return to the music scene, following an 18 month absence, with a new album written with Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie.

Logue posted the following update via Twitter today:

"Thrilled to announce that after 'ten years in the planning,' James LaBrie from the mighty Dream Theater and I have finally written an album together. It’s acoustic driven but more bombastic than stripped back. More news to follow as we progress!"

LaBrie recently guested on The Everyman Podcast for a conversation about the new Dream Theater live album, Distant Memories, and he also offered an update on his next solo record., revealing the collaboration with Logue.

LaBrie: "I had all these ideas, he was throwing me his ideas, and we put together nine songs. It's all acoustically driven. A lot of people are (saying) 'Hey, I'm excited about your new solo album,' and I'm sure everyone's thinking what I do with Matt Guillory all the time. This has nothing to do with that. That's a completely other different band, so to speak. I told Paul from the beginning I want it to be, first and foremost, what I'm feeding him musically or melodically is all gonna stem from the acoustic guitar, and then vice versa. Now we have keyboards coming in. He plays bass and guitar, and I had to call my other favorite guitar player in the world... well, John's (Petrucci / Dream Theater) my favorite, and then my other favorite guitar player is Marco Sfogli. So, Marco's gonna be playing on this as well, and already I can tell you guys, the solos this guy is doing acoustically are gonna blow your mind. This guy's just so freakin' talented."