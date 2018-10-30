EDEN'S CURSE Release Lyric Video For New Song "Forever"

Multinational melodic hard rockers, Eden's Curse, will release Testament - The Best Of Eden’s Curse via AFM Records on November 2nd. The two disc CD set features 14 songs, covering all five studio albums on CD1, and a bonus disc The Best Of The Bonus Tracks on CD2, which includes a brand new song "Forever". A lyric video for "Forever" can be found below.

The full tracklisting for Testament - The Best Of Eden’s Curse is as follows:

CD 1 - The Best Of Eden’s Curse

"Symphony Of Sin"

"Masquerade Ball"

"Black Widow" (Featuring Andi Deris)

"The Great Pretender"

"Fly Away"

"No Holy Man" (Featuring James Labrie)

"Sell Your Soul"

"Jerusalem Sleeps"

"Unconditional" (Featuring Liv Kristine)

"Judgement Day"

"Jericho"

"Unbreakable"

"Evil & Divine"

"Angels & Demons" (Featuring Pamela Moore)

CD2: The Best Of The Bonus Tracks

"Forever" (New Song)

"Man Against The World" (2016)

"Time To Breathe" (2013)

"Fallen From Grace" (Acoustic)

"Unchain The Night"

"Children Of The Tide" (Piano)

"Never The Sinner"

"Guardian Angel" (Acoustic)

"Prisoner Of The Past"

"Sail On" (Acoustic)

"After The Love Is Gone" (Acoustic)

"Fly Away" (Acoustic)

"The Voice Inside" (Acoustic)

"Eden's Curse" (Acoustic)

"Forever" lyric video:

Eden's Curse will team up with Mob Rules and Degreed for a tasty triple billing in the UK in April 2019.

"Mob Rules have been one of my favourite bands for many years and when we were putting the tour together with our booking agency, their brilliant new album Beast Reborn dropped and we also signed to the same Lucky Bob Music Agency. The omens were there and it just made perfect sense, as musically we are not too dissimilar and they haven't been to the UK in many years," says bassist Paul Logue.

Paul went onto add, "I had been hearing the name Degreed for a few years now, but never seen or heard them. Eventually I caught them opening for H.E.A.T last year and they were absolutely brilliant. We then followed them on the bill at MelodicRock Fest - Scandinavia in Sweden, earlier this summer, and I loved what I saw and kept them in mind as possible future touring partners. I'm really glad they accepted our offer. I think it makes it a brilliant package for the fans. Expect an evening of gigantic guitars, titanic choruses and fist pumping anthems!".

Tour dates:

April

14 - The Underworld Camden - London, England

15 - Trillians Newcastle - Newcastle, England

16 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, England

17 - Eleven - Stoke, England

18 - The Robin 2 - Bilston, England

19 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

20 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd, Wales

21 - The Garage G2 - Glasgow, Scotland

Tickets on sale here.