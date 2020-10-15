EDEN'S CURSE Set October 30th - Devil's Night - For Several New Releases

Ryan Northrop, Metal Mayhem Music C.E.O. remarks, "I never thought Persecution - the ten-CD Eden’s Curse Box Set could be topped in all honesty. I started talking with Michael Eden last March while people were stuck at home. We were both looking to top the box set and decided that vinyl was the only way to do that."

Legendary mastering engineer Howie Weinberg (Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush) was brought on board to master the band's first vinyl release, simply entitled Cursed.

Eden says, "Without question, Howie Weinberg is one of the finest mastering engineers in the world. He worked alongside Bob Ludwig at Gateway in New York, and let's be very honest here... This isn't some guy in his basement playing around. Howie was first class all the way and delivered in spades. He did an analog master that we are using for the vinyl release and a digital master that we are using for the CD of the same title, life is good."

Cursed will be available on 180g audiophile vinyl and available in three colors: red, yellow, and white. Each color will be limited to 100 pieces worldwide. This is a signed and numbered edition.

Along with the vinyl release will come two separate CD releases. The first will be a 2 CD set called Signature. This is the only complete collection of Eden's Curse bonus tracks featuring the original singer. 19 songs + 2. The second CD is the digital version of the Cursed vinyl release. All will be available directly through Facebook, eBay, Discogs, and several other retail outlets.

Cursed tracklisting:

"Masquerade Ball"

"Trinity"

"Fly Away"

"Angels & Demons"

"Games People Play"

"Judgement Day"

"No Holy Man"

"Sail On"

"Fallen King"

Signature tracklisting:

Disc One

"Prisoner Of The Past" (The Second Coming / USA)

"Judgement Day" (Demo Version / Debut / Brazil)

"Never The Sinner" (Trinity / USA)

"Eden’s Curse" (Acoustic Demo / Debut / USA)

"What Are You Waiting For" (Karaoke Mix / The Second Coming / Japan)

"After The Love Is Gone" (Acoustic Version / Debut / Korea / Japan)

"Eden’s Curse" (Radio Edit / Debut / Japan)

"The Voice Inside" (Acoustic Demo / Debut / Japan)

"Fly Away" (Live / Seven Deadly Sins / USA)

"We Climb" (Trinity / Germany)



Disc Two

"Angels & Demons" (Alt Mix / The Second Coming / Germany)

"What Are You Waiting For" (Alt Mix / Debut / Russia / Germany)

"The Voice Inside" (Demo / Seven Deadly Sins / USA)

"Fly Away" (Acoustic Demo / Debut / USA)

"After The Love Is Gone" (Demo / Seven Deadly Sins / USA)

"Guardian Angel" (Acoustic Version / Trinity / Japan)

"Sail On" (Live / Seven Deadly Sins / USA)

"Man Against The World" (Alt Mix / The Second Coming / Germany)

"Unchain The Night" (Trinity / Japan)

Bonus Tracks

"No Holy Man" (Live / Revelation Live / USA)

"Judgement Day" (Live / Revelation Live / USA)

For further details, visit Eden's Curse on Facebook.