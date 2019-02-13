EDENBRIDGE To Release Dynamind Album This Year; Recordings Underway

Austrian symphonic metal band, Edenbridge, will release their 10th studio album, Dynamind, this year via Steamhammer/SPV. Recordings are currently underway.

Guitaris/keyboardist Lanvall states: "The whole songwriting process for the new album took around 18 months and I soon realized, that we could bring the band sound to a new level. Our trademark sound of course is still there, nevertheless we have numerous interesting experiments on the album, where we explore new shores. Let it be the Irish sounding song "On The Other Side", the half-ballad "Tauerngold" with its doom elements, or the 12 minute-long epic track "The Last Of His Kind". Even after the long songwriting and arranging process I am still super excited with the new songs!"

Vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher adds: "As Lanvall already mentioned, the recordings to our new album are fully on and what I heard so far in the studio is more than promising. But this is only the beginning and it already sounds huge. So I am really burning to be behind the microphone soon to contribute my part. Dynamind seems to have a very special energy and will probably turn much upside down. Be prepared!"

Updates to follow.

Lineup:

Sabine Edelsbacher - Vocals

Lanvall - Guitars & Keyboards

Dominik Sebastian - Guitars

Stefan Gimpl - Bass

Johannes Jungreithmeier - Drums