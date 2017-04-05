EDENSONG Release “In The Longest Of Days” Music Video

New York City-based progressive quintetm Edensong, have released an official video for the expansive "In The Longest Of Days”, which hails from the band's intense Laser's Edge-released Years In The Garden Of Years album. The video can be seen below.

Expanding on the video, the band's James Schoen delves, “”In The Longest Of Days” is really the song that inspired the concept behind the album Years In The Garden Of Years. It was the first song I wrote from scratch for Edensong since the Fruit Fallen days and it remains one of my favorites, and one that flowed really easily for me. Conceptually, the song depicts a lifetime in the span of a single day; All our desires, aspirations, and struggles distilled into a solitary rotation of the earth on its axis.

“True to the concept, we filmed the video in the span of a single day, up in rural Vermont, where I felt the epic landscape could really complement the feel of the music. Once again, we teamed up with our good friend filmmaker Nick Fiore, and worked with an incredible local dancer Hanna Satterlee. Since just getting the guys in the band together for rehearsal can often be a challenge, I was quite nervous about our ability to pull all this off in a day (especially considering it was an outdoor shoot in Vermont in the middle of November) but things couldn't have come together more perfectly! Thanks, global warming! Both the song and the video shoot flowed pretty effortlessly, a rarity in my experience!"

Edensong's next confirmed performance will be on May 7th, when the band plays at RoSfest 2017 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with Neal Morse, Anglagard, and many more. May 20th sees Edensong billed as one of the main headliners at Terra Incognita Festival in Quebec with Glasshammer, Universe Effects, and more. The band then converges with Imminent Sonic Destruction for their run of tour dates through Toronto, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Erie, and New York City May 22nd through 28th.

Tour dates:

May

7 - RoSfest - Gettysburg, PA (with Neal Morse, Anglagard, more)

20 - Terra Incognita Festival - Quebec City, QC (with Glasshammer, Universe Effects, more)

22 - Sneaky Dee's - Toronto, ON (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)

24 - The Firebird - St. Louis, MO (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)

25 - Martyrs - Chicago, IL (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)

26 - The Loving Touch - Detroit, MI (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)

27 - Sherlock's - Erie, PA (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)

28 - DROM - New York, NY (with Imminent Sonic Destruction)