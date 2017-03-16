EDGE OF PARADISE Reveal Song Meanings In Track By Track Video

California-based rockers, Edge Of Paradise, released the Alive EP on March 10th via ILS/Universal. Frontwoman Margarita Monet has since filmed a video in which she explains the inspiration behind the five songs that comprise Alive. 

Produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot), mixed by Jay Ruston, Michael Wagener and Mike Plotnikoff, the Alive cover art and tracklisting are as follows.

“Alive”
“Dust To Dust”
“Mystery”
“Shade Of Crazy”
“Humanoid”

“Alive” video:

You can order the Alive EP via iTunes or the Amazon widget below. For further details, including live dates, visit Edge Of Paradise on Facebook.

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)

