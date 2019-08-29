EDGE OF PARADISE To Release Universe Album In November; Title Track Music Video Streaming; Tour Dates Announced

Edge Of Paradise will release their new album, Universe, on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Formed by singer/pianist Margarita Monet and guitarist Dave Bates in 2011, the Los Angeles based band has made a name for themselves in the metal scene with the release of well-received independent albums and heavy touring both nationally and internationally. Their new album, and first for Frontiers, Universe, was produced by Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace) and mixed by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids). Universe brings together a symphonic and classic metal approach with more contemporary sounds like industrial and electronic influences.

The first single, which is the title track of Universe, has been released today. Watch the music video below, and pre-order Universe here.

"With this album, we set out to create something that would transport you to another world, music that transcends time and space and takes you on an epic ride through our 'Universe'! The songs are about shattering your fears, testing your limits, and going after your passions at the speed of light, holding on to our humanity and supporting one another as we enter our insane digital future together. Musically, the songs hit you with a cosmic wall of sound, supersonic energy with massive industrial and symphonic textures. We were very lucky to have the best production team for this album as Mike Plotnikoff and Jacob Hansen helped capture our vision perfectly," says vocalist Margarita Monet.

Coinciding with the release of Universe, Edge Of Paradise is already confirmed to appear as direct support to Sonata Arctica in November - December 2019 on their upcoming European headline run. The band will tour extensively through 2020 in support of the album as well, with more touring announcements imminent.

"We are beyond excited to bring our show to European audiences! The sheer power and energy of these songs are electrifying live and we can't wait to share our 'Universe' with everyone, so come to the show and let's forget the outside world for a moment and get lost in another dimension together," says Monet.

Tracklisting:

"Fire"

"Electrify"

"Universe"

"Alone"

"Hollow"

"World"

"Perfect Disaster"

"Face Of Fear"

"Stars"

"Burn The Sun"

"Universe" video:

Tour dates:

November

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

15 - Trollhättan, Sweden - Folkets Park

16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

21- Zvolen, Slovakia - Rates Arena

22 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Music Jam Club

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Vienna, Austria - ((Szene))

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Padova, Italy - Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

December

1 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi Kao

2 - Paris, France - La machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

6 - Limoge, France - Cc John Lennon

7 - Izegem, Belgium - Cultuurhuis De Leest

8 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette

11 - London, England - The Electric Ballroom

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

Lineup:

Margarita Monet - Vocals

Dave Bates - Guitars

David Ruiz - Guitars

Vanya Kapetanovic - Bass

Jimmy Lee - Drums